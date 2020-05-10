Donna Jean Pearson, age 76, of Everson, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 surrounded by her daughter Kelli and good friend Connie. She is remembered for being an encouraging, selfless, giving, and loyal friend. She never gave up on her family and friends. Donna was born February 15, 1944 in Sumas, Washington to parents Bert and Nellie (Cielsar) Lindsay. She grew up in the Nooksack area graduating from Nooksack Valley High School. Donna worked for Kales Cannery in Everson, Bellingham Frozen Foods, and then 20 years at Bellingham Goodwill. Donna was a natural born athlete. She enjoying pitching for softball and was an excellent bowler. She loved to garden and spending time with her family. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and twin brother Donnie Lindsay. She is survived by her daughter Kelli Rogers and son in law Steve, grandchildren Stephen, Lindsay “Nicole”, and Christopher, and good friends Connie DeBoer and A.J. Garcia. A special thank you to the Peace Health family of providers for their tender love and care throughout the last two years. Memorials are suggested to Seattle Goodwill, 700 Dearborn Place S, Seattle, WA 98144. A private family graveside service in Nooksack Cemetery is planned with a celebration of Donna’s life at a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



