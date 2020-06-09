Donna Janette Sand, died May 30, 2020 at age 89, in Lynnwood, WA, of age related causes. She was born in Bellingham, the only child of James Willis Macy and Elsie Abigail (Medcalf) Macy, on June 29, 1930, and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Bellingham High School and worked as a telephone operator in Bellingham, and also for short periods in Seattle and California. After two short marriages which soon ended in divorce (to George Neil Olsen and Donald Leigh Strong,) she married Robert Theodore Sand on May 12, 1960, after which she indulged her interests in wild flowers, uses of native plants, mushrooms, gardening, old fashioned roses, raising goats, books, local history, genealogy and genealogy research. She was for many years a member of the Whatcom County Historical Society, and the Whatcom Genealogy Society, serving on the Acquisitions, Bulletin, Education, Bible Records, and Cemetery Records committees, and volunteering at the Bellingham Public Library providing assistance in the genealogy section. After Bob’s death in 2003 she moved across town, taking her entire yard, trees, shrubs, and 200 roses, and spent the next ten years developing her new garden. She is survived by her daughter, Daleah (John) Lawson of Bothell WA, 3 grandchildren, Nathaniel (Melynnda), Lydia and Matthew Thiessen and great-grandsons, Caleb, Jacob and Aaron. At her request no services will be held.



