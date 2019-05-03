Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Mae Matthews. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna M. Matthews, of Bellingham, WA, took her final journey on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Donna was 86, born in Canby, MN on April 20, 1933 to Rev. Bruce and Ruth (Benjamin) Matthews. She spent most of her youth in Iowa and graduated from Drake University before doing graduate work in Library Science at Case Western Reserve. Donna shared her many talents working in Germany, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia and during a wonderful year in Australia. She loved traveling, learning, and enjoyed everything from climbing Ayers Rock in Australia to celebrating in her seventies by zip lining in Hawaii. After retiring and moving to Bellingham in 1999 she became one of the first Docents at Whatcom Museum of History and Art and was instrumental in setting up the Art Library in The Lightcatcher. She spent many happy hours leading tours for the Museum. This was one of many favorite volunteer endeavors. An enthusiastic hiker, Donna spent the last 20 years exploring many trails with an eclectic and wonderful group of hiking buddies. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gordon Matthews and is survived by sisters, Audrey Liston, Betty Jeanne Miller and Darlene Sheker as well as many loving and caring nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. At Donna’s request there will be no service. Think of Donna when you hear a hearty laugh! Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice House, 2810 Douglas Avenue, Bellingham, WA, 98225. You may share a memory of Donna at

