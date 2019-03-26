Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris A. Miller. View Sign

Doris A. Miller (97) died March 22 in Bellingham, WA. She is survived by her children: Steven Miller, Carol Quinlan, and Mark Miller. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Warren, and her son, David. Doris is also survived by 13 grand-children and 27 great grandchildren. During WWII she served in the US Army as a registered nurse. She will be interred at Eagle Point Military Cemetery in Medford, OR. Doris was a devoted wife and mother, served her church faithfully, and modeled selfless service to family and friends. She leaves a legacy of deep devotion to her God and her family.

Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 26, 2019

