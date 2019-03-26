Doris A. Miller (97) died March 22 in Bellingham, WA. She is survived by her children: Steven Miller, Carol Quinlan, and Mark Miller. Doris was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Warren, and her son, David. Doris is also survived by 13 grand-children and 27 great grandchildren. During WWII she served in the US Army as a registered nurse. She will be interred at Eagle Point Military Cemetery in Medford, OR. Doris was a devoted wife and mother, served her church faithfully, and modeled selfless service to family and friends. She leaves a legacy of deep devotion to her God and her family.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 26, 2019