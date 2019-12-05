Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Wedepohl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Anna Olga Wedepohl of Bellingham, Washington went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 29, 2019 with her family by her side at Mt. Baker Care Center. Doris was born on June 15, 1925 in Wapato, Washington the first of four daughters. Her father was the Lutheran minister at Wapato and also ministered to the Native Americans on the reservation in Wapato. Doris completed her RN degree in June of 1945 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Vancouver, Washington. She married Merlin Wedephol on October 12, 1946 after Merlin’s return from the military service in World War II. They built their family home in rural Vancouver (Salmon Creek) and raised their three children there. Doris is survived by son Merlin, Jr. (Claudia) Wedepohl of Bellingham, daughter Anne (David) Huber of Bellingham, daughter Susan (Bruce) Griggs of Visalia, California and eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. After her youngest daughter entered middle school, Doris took a nursing job in the Vancouver Clinic assisting the OB physicians. After moving to Bellingham in 2004 they became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her husband Merlin died in November of 2009. Doris will be buried next to her husband in Vancouver, Washington. The family wishes to thank all of Doris’ caregivers both at Cordata Place and Mt. Baker Care Center for their loving and professional attention to her needs. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bellingham, Washington or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Vancouver, Washington. Following a private burial, a 2 p.m. reception will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Vancouver. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.

Doris Anna Olga Wedepohl of Bellingham, Washington went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 29, 2019 with her family by her side at Mt. Baker Care Center. Doris was born on June 15, 1925 in Wapato, Washington the first of four daughters. Her father was the Lutheran minister at Wapato and also ministered to the Native Americans on the reservation in Wapato. Doris completed her RN degree in June of 1945 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Vancouver, Washington. She married Merlin Wedephol on October 12, 1946 after Merlin’s return from the military service in World War II. They built their family home in rural Vancouver (Salmon Creek) and raised their three children there. Doris is survived by son Merlin, Jr. (Claudia) Wedepohl of Bellingham, daughter Anne (David) Huber of Bellingham, daughter Susan (Bruce) Griggs of Visalia, California and eight grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. After her youngest daughter entered middle school, Doris took a nursing job in the Vancouver Clinic assisting the OB physicians. After moving to Bellingham in 2004 they became members of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her husband Merlin died in November of 2009. Doris will be buried next to her husband in Vancouver, Washington. The family wishes to thank all of Doris’ caregivers both at Cordata Place and Mt. Baker Care Center for their loving and professional attention to her needs. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Bellingham, Washington or St. John’s Lutheran Church, Vancouver, Washington. Following a private burial, a 2 p.m. reception will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Vancouver. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close