Service Information
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Willows
Bellingham , WA

Obituary

Dorothy Ann Regal passed away peacefully at her home on July 6th, 2019, in the presence of her loving children. She was almost 98 years old and continued to live life with humor, creativity, and wisdom until the very end. Dorothy was born on October 18, 1921 in New York City as the only child of Alice and Herman Berger. She trained and worked as a registered nurse. She faced dark days as a young widow with two very young children before the family was rescued by her second husband Samuel Regal. This marriage lasted until Sam’s death in 1999, and included wonderful years of living in Yokohama, Japan and Paris, France while the children were still in school. She and Sam moved to Seattle in 1986 to be closer to their children. Soon after, at age 68, she started writing poetry. This brought great joy to her and to those reading her honest, personal, and wise words on living and on aging with grace and wonder. “A Measure of Strength: Poems of Aging” was published in 2012. She traveled extensively, loved the outdoors and nature, and was an avid reader. She loved her life at The Willows Retirement Community, where she moved in 2007. She immersed herself in activities and formed close and deep friendships there, especially with her BFF Maggie. (What a hoot they all had!) Dorothy is predeceased by her first husband, Maurice Robinson; her second husband, Sam Regal; her parents, and her son-in-law John Westgate. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her, most especially by her children, David Regal (Meredith) and Jean Westgate; her grandsons Noah Westgate (Megan) and Aaron Westgate (Gentri Watson); and her adored great grandchildren: Robin, Riverley, and Ravenna. Her family was her greatest joy and she set an amazing example of how to live, how to age with grace, and how to die with peace and acceptance. She was an inspiration! There will be a Celebration of Life on September 1st from 2 to 3 at The Willows in Bellingham. To share your memories of Dorothy, please visit

