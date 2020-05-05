Dorothy Jean Watson Moles, 97, was born November 3, 1922 in Whitehorse, Yukon Territory and passed away in Bellingham, WA. on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was the daughter of William F Watson and Anna F Kipp Watson, pioneering families of Whitehorse, YT and Chilliwack, BC. Mom was born to Irish and Scottish parents. However, she claimed the Scottish heritage as 100%. As such, she loved Scottish hymns and tunes, scones, the highland fling, and home made shortbread. Dorothy was a classy and elegant lady whose vibrant life emerged from humble beginnings. Music was the centerpiece of her existence, and she often said, “I feel sorry for people who do not have music in their lives”. She was happiest when sitting at the console of a pipe organ, feet and hands flying over pedals and manuals. After moving to the states, the Watson family settled in Ferndale where Dorothy graduated from Ferndale High School, class of 1941. In 1943 she married her high school sweetheart, Robert L Moles. They worked together in the family funeral business while Dorothy taught private piano lessons and was the church organist and choir director at The United Church of Ferndale. Dorothy and Bob loved the Whatcom County community and they spent their married life of 62 years enjoying connections with friends, family, and the Lummi Tribe. Dorothy was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and a member of the Washington State Music Teachers Association, Chapter BQ PEO, Bellingham Assistance League, Bellingham Yacht Club First Mates, Sandy Point Yacht Club and a charter member of The United Church of Ferndale. Her years spent building and enjoying the family cabin on Waldron Island are among her fondest memories. Handling lines for docking their boats resulted in 2 dumps into the water before she assumed control of piloting the twin engines. Her skill was a big source of pride as she learned to feather it into their dock at their home on Sandy Point. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2005, and is survived by son Robert M Moles (wife Julie Johansen) and daughter Kathryn Moles Gustafson (husband Bruce), all of Bellingham. “Grama” Dorothy is also survived by her 4 grandchildren and their spouses, Suzanne (James) Stratford, Ferndale, Erin Gustafson (Daniel Ott), NYC, John (Anathea) Moles, Lummi Island, and Kerry Gustafson (Erica Quam), Bellingham. Her 14 great grandchildren, Johanna (Nicholas) Goodman, Carolyn and Isabelle Stratford, and Avah Siobhan, Owen (Katrina), Suzanne, Lillian , John Jr., Winston, Theodore, Hosannah, and Meredith Moles, and Elinor and Rhys Ott. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Bezona of Bellingham and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Summit Place. You have been there for us at this difficult time. Your professionalism and personal care have been exemplary. Memorials may be given to The United Church of Ferndale (P.O. Box 186, Ferndale 98248) or Bellingham Symphony Orchestra (P.O. Box 5892, Bellingham 98227). She will be interred at Greenacres Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share memories of Dorothy at www.molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on May 5, 2020.