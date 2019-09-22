Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Little. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Elizabeth (Thiel) Little died peacefully September 17, 2019. Her grown children: Chris, Gary and Sally and her daughter-in-law Gail were at her bedside. She was 101 years of age. Dorothy was born on August 20, 1918 in Bellingham, WA to Chris and Emma Thiel. She was an older sister to Bernice Clarke, who remained close to her until the day she died. Dorothy lived in southside Bellingham for most of her life. She met her husband Bob while he was stationed in Bellingham. Their whirlwind romance and courtship was like many World War II veterans of their day. They were married on March 12, 1942, shortly before Bob shipped out to serve in the Army. After the war Bob and Dorothy built a home on McKenzie Street, not far from Dorothy’s parents. They lived there for 40 years raising three children: Chris (Gail), Gary (Debbie) and Sally. There were many memories and good times with family and life-long friends from the Post Office, where Bob worked; friends in their neighborhood (near Larrabee Grade School); Seventh-day Adventist friends from church; Dorothy’s pinochle group (which lasted over 50 years); and community friends. Bob and Dorothy moved out to Lake Whatcom in 1970 where they built their second home. Dorothy loved her lake-front setting where she and Bob spent many hours gardening and entertaining. They had many gatherings at their home. As their children married, grandchildren came into the picture: Tim Little (Christine), Pat Little (Katie), Heather Hunter, Andrea Stull (Matt), Brian Dehnert (Vicki), Gary Little, Jr (Michele) and Kyle Dehnert (Monica). Bob and Dorothy transferred membership to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where they made more acquaintances and participated in church life while enjoying friends, new and old, as well as activities that came with being grandparents. In their later years they moved once more to a house near Lake Whatcom until Bob’s sudden death in November of 2001. They had been blessed in marriage for 59 years. It was a difficult loss for all of the family, especially Dorothy. She moved several times in the next years as health demanded changes. Her last address was at Christian Health Care Center in Lynden where she received excellent care. She enjoyed great-grandchildren that added joy and blessing to her later years: Torrey Banes, Olivia Hunter, Ella Hunter, Isabel Mace, Kaia Little, Markus Little, Peyton Dehnert, Zoe Little, Calla Stull, Oliver Little, Mira Stull and Elliott Dehnert. Dorothy is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces and their families. Praise God for a life well lived and for life eternal in Jesus Christ! A private graveside service will be held Oct. 5. You may share memories with the family at

