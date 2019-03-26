Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Mae Verduin. View Sign

Dorothy Mae (Michel) Verduin, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House, a caring and loving environment and care facility in Bellingham, Washington. She was born on November 17, 1930 on the family farm just outside of Lynden, Washington to Franz and Margret (Voleker) Michel, the youngest of four children. A private burial will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2019 followed by a public celebration of life at the Lynden Community Center at 11:30 am. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at Whatcom Hospice House, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, and all those who have provided care to Dorothy. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Lynden Community Center.You are invited to share your memories and condolences in the online guest book at

Dorothy Mae (Michel) Verduin, age 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family, on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Whatcom Hospice House, a caring and loving environment and care facility in Bellingham, Washington. She was born on November 17, 1930 on the family farm just outside of Lynden, Washington to Franz and Margret (Voleker) Michel, the youngest of four children. A private burial will take place on Thursday, March 28, 2019 followed by a public celebration of life at the Lynden Community Center at 11:30 am. The family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at Whatcom Hospice House, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, and all those who have provided care to Dorothy. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Lynden Community Center.You are invited to share your memories and condolences in the online guest book at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com . Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Funeral Home GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

(360) 354-4428 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close