Dorothy Morrow

January 9, 2020 - September 29, 2020

Rocheser, Minnesota - Dorothy Jean Morrow died on 29 Sept. 2020 in Rochester, MN.? She was 92 years old.?

She was born in Vancouver, B.C., Canada on 9 Jan. 1928, and was adopted by Frank and Gertrude Maguire.? Her birth parents were George Panton and Edith Torrie.? She was reunited with the latter in 1978 and had a warm relationship with her until Edith's death in 1988.

In 1952 she married Kenneth A. Morrow, who predeceased her in 2012.? In 1960 they and their three children immigrated to the U.S.? They lived in Ashland, WI for twenty-eight years, during which time Dorothy graduated from Northland College (Bachelor's degree, Honors English) and the University of Wisconsin-Superior (Master of Arts Degree).? During the 1980s, she was Artist-in-Residence for the Wisconsin Arts Board.

Dorothy and Kenneth lived in Bellingham, WA from 1993 to 2011.? Between 2011 and 2019 she lived in Seattle, WA (Kenneth died there shortly after their 60th wedding anniversary in 2012).

In September of 2019, Dorothy moved to Byron, MN, where she was able to live for one year.? Her daughter Lynn was present at Dorothy's death, and her family is grateful that, during these fraught times, she did not have to die alone.

Dorothy is survived by three children and their spouses: Gordon (Rhoda) Morrow (of Seattle), Bruce (Melissa Moore) Morrow (of Minneapolis), and Lynn (Kevin) McDonald (of Byron, MN).? Others surviving include two half-sisters, Cynda McLean of Vancouver and Gloria Calderhead of Bellingham.? Additionally, she is survived by five grandchildren, a great-grandson, a niece, and four nephews.

At the specific wishes of the deceased, her body has been cremated and there will be no service of any kind.? In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to The Margaret Morrow Scholarship Fund, c/o The University of British Columbia, Vancouver, B.C., Canada, V6T 1Z1.





