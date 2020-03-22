Dotty (Dorothy) Dale died peacefully on 10 March. Presente! Dotty did justice, loved kindness and walked humbly with God. She lives on through each person who will continue her work as peacemaker, spokesperson for the poor and downtrodden, advocate for children, witness for justice and lover of goodness. A Celebration and Memorial Service will be held at Bellingham First Congregational Church UCC on Sunday afternoon July 19, 2020. Eric, Dan and Ana look forward to seeing you then. Please forward memorial gifts to First Congregational Church, Whatcom County Peace Center or the Methodist Federation for Social Action.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 22, 2020