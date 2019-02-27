Doug Lomas, age 98, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on February 24, 2019. A celebration of Doug's life with live music will be held at the Squalicum Boathouse, 2600 S. Harbor Loop in Bellingham on Tuesday, March 5th at 5 PM. Reception following. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Feb. 27, 2019