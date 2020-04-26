Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug Ragan. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Doug was born in Bellingham, Washington, on February 9, 1925 to Olan and Gertrude Ragan. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War ll. Upon his discharge he married Virginia Moen and shared life with her until her death in 1999. He worked for Pacific Northwest Bell until his retirement. Doug married Sharon Wizinsky in 2002. Their years were spent enjoying a "snowbird" life between Bellingham and Sun City, Arizona. He joined the Catholic Church to please her and has been a member of Assumption since their marriage. Doug was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all of us: wife Sharon, children Steve Ragan (Peggy), Al Ragan, and Linda Ruthrauff (Scott), grandchildren Jeff Ragan (Kirsten), Gary Ragan (Jessica) and Molly Wlodarcyk (Mark), Scott Ragan, and Amanda Ruthrauff, great-grandchildren Erica and Brandon Ragan and Grant Wlodarcyk, Sharon's children Michelle Beaumont (Pete) and Teresa Wizinsky as well as her grandchildren, Sam and Claire Beaumont. Doug loved woodworking, gardening, traveling, golfing, bowling, watching sports on TV and reading the newspaper. He enjoyed music and in his younger years played the piano, harmonica, and Spanish guitar. He loved being with his family and helped create great memories for everyone who spent time with him. Doug will be laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery in a family gathering. Memorials may be made to Whatcom Hospice or Assumption Catholic Church. You may share memories with the family at

