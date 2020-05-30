Douglas E. Henderson
Douglas E. Henderson, of Bellingham, WA, passed away at his home on May 8, 2020. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on February 26,1955. He was drawn to the Pacific Northwest, and moved to Bellingham, with his wife Lynne, and dog Sophie. Doug loved the serenity of nature, and spending time with his pet dogs. He leaves behind his wife, Lynne, sister Robin and her family and treasured pet, Willow. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marcella Henderson. A memorial service will be set at a later time. Donations may be made to Whatcom Humane Society.

Published in Bellingham Herald on May 30, 2020.
