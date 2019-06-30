Douglas H. “Bubba” Smith, age 64, of Ferndale passed away at his home Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born May 4, 1955 in Bellingham to parents Harold Frank Smith and Laura Lucille (Anderson) Galovin. Bubba graduated from Ferndale High School with the Class of 1973. He worked in maintenance with various Oil Refinery Companies. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed coaching Ferndale Youth Football, boxing, playing golf, riding his quads and watching football. He was especially fond of “The Oakland Raiders” but most of all, he mastered the art of harassing his family and friend which always left us laughing together. Bubba was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his siblings Steve and Colleen Smith of Bellingham, Terry Smith of Ferndale and Lori Randall and her husband Tim of Battle Ground, WA. Numerous nieces, nephew and other relatives. A memorial celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, 1:00 – 5:00 pm at the American Legion-Kulshan Post #154, 5537 2nd Ave., Ferndale, WA 98248. Private family graveside service was held at Saxon Cemetery in Acme, WA. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bubba online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
