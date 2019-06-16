Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas John Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Brown, age 68, of Nooksack, peacefully passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at home with his family by his side. Doug was born on March 20th, 1951 in Bellingham, Washington, to Clem & Marilyn Brown. He is survived by his wife Debbie of nearly 49 years, his sons Jason and Marty, daughter-in-law Christie, grandchildren Ella and Brady, his mother Marilyn and sister Sandy (Bill) Peterson. Doug was predeceased by his father Clem Brown, nephew Tom Veenstra and cousin or "brother from another mother" Rick Reinholt. He graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1969. The following year he married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Ross. They lived in Sumner, WA, for 3 years while Doug worked and went through his carpentry apprenticeship. They moved back to the Everson/Nooksack area in 1973, and soon after, Doug became a licensed general contractor. His legacy lives on through the many houses he built in the area, including his own. He was a man of integrity, a hard worker, a real BS'er and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was an avid outdoorsman spending much of his life fishing and hunting throughout the Pacific Northwest. When the news of Doug's passing reached Wall Street, the stock of Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops dropped by nearly 10%. A special thanks to all of his friends and neighbors, for all of the calls, visits and help during his battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. There will not be a memorial service for Doug. However, in lieu of a formal gathering, please pour yourself a rum and coke and tell a story or two about the good times you had with Doug. When doing so, make sure you over embellish because that's certainly what Doug would do. Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

