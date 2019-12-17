Douglas Werschkul M.D.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Werschkul M.D..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Dr. J. Douglas Werschkul, 76, passed away December 2, 2019 in Olympia, Washington, following a brief battle with metastatic lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Sherman) Werschkul, and loving extended family. Colonel Werschkul will be interred at Tahoma National Cemetery on January 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Meridian Valley Country Club in Kent. To read the full obituary and share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.