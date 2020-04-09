Doyle “Bobby” Edward Dupree, age 80, of Bellingham passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Bellingham and was born February 20, 1940 in Calhoun, Georgia to parents Silas and Beatrice (Meator) Dupree. His grandmother, Effie Dupree had a strong faith in God and that faith was strong in Bobby, too. He met Pat, his wife at Church Pastored by his cousin Jack Dupree in Calhoun. In April of 1985 Pat started to work for him and they were married Sept. 14, 1985. Twelve years later they moved to Bellingham, WA. They enjoyed attending church activities together. Bobby’s favorite thing was singing with Pat and her mother in a trio. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and Cecil Dupree, two sisters, Joann Land and Patsy Johnson. And Bobby is survived by his wife Pat of 35 years and by his two brothers and seven sisters, Danny and Jimmy Dupree, Ann Kirk, Linda Whatkins, Rosemary Cooper, Linda Burd, Becky Lewis, Beverly Marble and Teresa Welch, and numerous nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale, Washington. Please share your thoughts and memories of Bobby online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com
Published in Bellingham Herald on Apr. 9, 2020