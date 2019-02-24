Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ed L. Hanks. View Sign

Ed L. Hanks, age 76, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2019 at his home in Lynden, Washington. Ed was born on July 9, 1942 in Bellingham, Washington and raised by foster parents, William and Violet VanEtten. After graduating from Meridian High School and serving three years in the Navy as a photographer, he worked numerous sales positions that kept him on the road a good deal. He was a talented singer and spent many years working in clubs and thoroughly enjoyed that phase of his life. In later years, until his retirement, he filled his time driving bus and entertained his passengers with a variety of music recorded on discs. Ed was kind, humorous, and helpful. He loved his wife Gloria and his family more than anything in the world and was extraordinarily kind and giving. Ed was the most patient man you could imagine, never rushing or raising his voice. He was incredibly passionate about classic cars and belonged to a number of car clubs. He loved the camaraderie of the clubs and thoroughly enjoyed entering his roadster in car shows, eventually winning more trophies than he could have ever imagined. He loved spending time with family and friends, always telling jokes and stories and on occasion singing songs. He loved hearing people laugh and he lit up the room wherever he went. He was particularly fond of boasting about getting back together with Gloria Telgenhoff - his high school sweetheart - after 48 years apart! The two were married at long last on February 28, 2013. Ed is preceded in death by his foster parents William and Violet VanEtten, his foster brother Charles VanEtten, and his half-sister Donna McGee. Ed is survived by his wife and absolute love of his life Gloria Hanks; his children Eddie (Sarah) Hanks, Dawn (Glen) Johns, and Joy (Roger) Lawrence; his step-children Trudy Belwood, Darla (Duane) Erb, and Micah (Tammie) Lagerwey; sister Maxine (Dixon) Stremler; brother-in-law Terry (Karen) Telgenhoff; foster sister Dayanna (Dick Erickson) Kaylor; foster sister-in-law Jean VanEtten; half-sisters Bonnie (John) Gardipee, Arlene McGee, Sharon Suttle, Linda (Dru) Wilson; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Ed's family asks that you consider making a memorial donation to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (PO Box 548 Bellingham, WA 98227). A private service was held for Ed on Valentine's Day. To share your memories and condolences, please visit

