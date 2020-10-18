Edgar Erickson
September 22, 1930 - September 26, 2020
Edgar R. Erickson (Dick) was born on September 22, 1930 to Edgar and Violet Erickson and passed away on September 26, 2020 at the age of 90. Edgar grew up in Bellingham, WA and graduated from Meridian High School. He spent 2 years in the Army and worked for the telephone company until retirement He is survived by his wife, Dayanna, his son, Dennis, and his daughter Shell'lee. His grandchildren are Krista, Anna, and Britton. He had numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no memorial service.