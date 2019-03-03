Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund H. Rauch. View Sign

Ed left us to go on to his glory, on the morning of Saturday February 16, 2019. Loved ones had gathered during the week, and he went peacefully to rest to see his Lord and those gone before him. Ed's amazing life started and ended in his home of nearly 88 years. His first & last breaths were on this family farm he had purchased from his parents in 1950. He attended Harmony Elementary, graduated from Meridian High School where he would later serve for 12 years on the School Board. He met Vernelle Severson in 1949, married in 1952 for 66 years. Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952-1954, with duty stations in California & Japan. Ed & Vernelle raised their 3 children on the family farm with many adventures and hard work. While a dairy farmer he was also employed with Meridian Equipment, Brim Tractor, later drove school bus for Meridian School District, and drove for Ludtke Trucking. After stopping Dairy farming, Ed & Vernelle raised beef cattle before he retired again. They enjoyed traveling, spending time on Orcas Island, on the road or down in Desert Hot Springs, having way too much fun living life. Ed was preceded in death by his parents - Anna & Charlie Rauch, brother Art, sister Margie Rick, and daughter Moreen. He is survived by his wife Vernelle, sons Mark & Matt Rauch, Son-in-law John Ellis, his wife Teresa Ellis, grandchildren Anna Rades, husband Luke, Otto Rauch, Bobby Turman, Twins Holly & Heather Ellis, great grandchildren twins Nate & Jake Rades, loving neighbors, friends, niece Marsha Eden, numerous other nieces & nephews, also Vivian & Curt Queen, Vernelle's niece. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the wonderful job the caregivers from "Take My Hand At Home Care" have given them over these months. Thank you to Hospice for all of their support. Thank you to Pastor Dave Wagner & Pastor Jerry Scanson. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham where Ed's grandfather was one of the founders & Ed was an Elder. Service is on Saturday March 9th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran.

Ed left us to go on to his glory, on the morning of Saturday February 16, 2019. Loved ones had gathered during the week, and he went peacefully to rest to see his Lord and those gone before him. Ed's amazing life started and ended in his home of nearly 88 years. His first & last breaths were on this family farm he had purchased from his parents in 1950. He attended Harmony Elementary, graduated from Meridian High School where he would later serve for 12 years on the School Board. He met Vernelle Severson in 1949, married in 1952 for 66 years. Ed served in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952-1954, with duty stations in California & Japan. Ed & Vernelle raised their 3 children on the family farm with many adventures and hard work. While a dairy farmer he was also employed with Meridian Equipment, Brim Tractor, later drove school bus for Meridian School District, and drove for Ludtke Trucking. After stopping Dairy farming, Ed & Vernelle raised beef cattle before he retired again. They enjoyed traveling, spending time on Orcas Island, on the road or down in Desert Hot Springs, having way too much fun living life. Ed was preceded in death by his parents - Anna & Charlie Rauch, brother Art, sister Margie Rick, and daughter Moreen. He is survived by his wife Vernelle, sons Mark & Matt Rauch, Son-in-law John Ellis, his wife Teresa Ellis, grandchildren Anna Rades, husband Luke, Otto Rauch, Bobby Turman, Twins Holly & Heather Ellis, great grandchildren twins Nate & Jake Rades, loving neighbors, friends, niece Marsha Eden, numerous other nieces & nephews, also Vivian & Curt Queen, Vernelle's niece. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks for the wonderful job the caregivers from "Take My Hand At Home Care" have given them over these months. Thank you to Hospice for all of their support. Thank you to Pastor Dave Wagner & Pastor Jerry Scanson. Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham where Ed's grandfather was one of the founders & Ed was an Elder. Service is on Saturday March 9th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran. Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 3, 2019

