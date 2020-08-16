Edna Ellis age 77 passed away on August 5, 2020 in Bellingham Washington. Edna was born February 7, 1943 to Martha and Emil Schultz . Edna took great pride in her family, her home and her garden. She enjoyed camping , fishing and traveling with her beloved husband of 63 years Eugene. She loved the beaches of the Oregon coast. Those who will miss her include her husband Eugene. Her son Eugene (Linda) Her son Robert and her 2 grandsons Michael and Steven. Her nieces Pat (Bruce) and Carol and many other family members and friends. And most especially her beloved pup Rusty. Mom we will miss you dearly .



