1/1
Edna Louise Kyllingmark
1925 - 2020
Ferndale, Washington - Edna Louise Kyllingmark, age 95, was ushered into the glorious presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 3:25 PM. She was at her home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. There will be a public viewing from 9:00-10:30 AM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Cornerstone Community Church at 5732 Olson Rd in Ferndale, WA followed by a graveside service at Enterprise Cemetery at 11:00 AM and then a worship service honoring Edna and our Lord at Cornerstone Community Church at 12:00 PM.The family would like to express our love and appreciation to Edna's caregivers over these last months; Deedee, Grace, Emma and Taylor. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Community Church of Ferndale or Child Evangelism Fellowship. Please share your thoughts and memories of Edna online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com The service will be available to view online at bit.ly/CornerstoneFerndale-YouTube


Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cornerstone Community Church
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Enterprise Cemetery
November 20, 2020
so sad to hear of Edna's passing, we know she is with her beloved Felix in a safe and Glorious place. I am sorry I didn't get up to see her before her passing......thought of her often. Sending my love and sympathy to all her friends and family. She will be missed. From Marvin and Susan McWilliams, Lorena Welch, Jeannie Piper......
Susan McWilliams
Friend
