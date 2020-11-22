so sad to hear of Edna's passing, we know she is with her beloved Felix in a safe and Glorious place. I am sorry I didn't get up to see her before her passing......thought of her often. Sending my love and sympathy to all her friends and family. She will be missed. From Marvin and Susan McWilliams, Lorena Welch, Jeannie Piper......

Susan McWilliams

Friend