Edward A Thomas, of Bellingham, WA, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 in Bellingham. Ed was 87, born in Bellingham on February 25, 1932 to Grover and Elsie (Jury) Thomas. He served with the US Navy during the Korean War and worked for the US Postal Service for over 35 years. Ed was preceded in death by a brother Leonard Thomas and is survived by his wife Barbara; his children, James “Jim” Thomas and Joan Hensler; three grandchildren, Scott Thomas, Julie Watts, and Brian Thomas; his brother Harold Thomas and his sister Elaine Gallagher; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Washington, 1301 Fraser St Suite A1, Bellingham, WA, 98229. A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at Westford Funeral Home with a reception following. You may share your memories of Ed at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on June 21, 2019