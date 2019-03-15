Ed Baker, age 95, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born June 1, 1923 in South Pasadena, California to Harold and Marguerite Baker. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific. Ed married Wilma Scott in 1946 in San Marino, California on September 14th. He enjoyed fishing, camping and bird watching. Ed managed water well construction in the U.S. and overseas. In 1987 he retired to Whatcom County to be closer to family. Ed was preceded in death by his sister Betty and his brother John. He is survived by his two sons, David (Sue) Baker and Kevin Baker, seven grandchildren, David, Jeff, Danny, Scott, Aaron, Jeremy and Heather, special niece Jan Williamson and nephew Steve Williamson, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham on Thursday, March 21 st at 10 AM. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 15, 2019