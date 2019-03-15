Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward H. Baker. View Sign

Ed Baker, age 95, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born June 1, 1923 in South Pasadena, California to Harold and Marguerite Baker. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific. Ed married Wilma Scott in 1946 in San Marino, California on September 14th. He enjoyed fishing, camping and bird watching. Ed managed water well construction in the U.S. and overseas. In 1987 he retired to Whatcom County to be closer to family. Ed was preceded in death by his sister Betty and his brother John. He is survived by his two sons, David (Sue) Baker and Kevin Baker, seven grandchildren, David, Jeff, Danny, Scott, Aaron, Jeremy and Heather, special niece Jan Williamson and nephew Steve Williamson, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham on Thursday, March 21 st at 10 AM. You may share memories with the family at

Ed Baker, age 95, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Sunday, March 10, 2019. He was born June 1, 1923 in South Pasadena, California to Harold and Marguerite Baker. Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the South Pacific. Ed married Wilma Scott in 1946 in San Marino, California on September 14th. He enjoyed fishing, camping and bird watching. Ed managed water well construction in the U.S. and overseas. In 1987 he retired to Whatcom County to be closer to family. Ed was preceded in death by his sister Betty and his brother John. He is survived by his two sons, David (Sue) Baker and Kevin Baker, seven grandchildren, David, Jeff, Danny, Scott, Aaron, Jeremy and Heather, special niece Jan Williamson and nephew Steve Williamson, and many loving relatives and friends. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham on Thursday, March 21 st at 10 AM. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

(360) 734-1717 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close