Edward J. Wahl, age 78, passed away at home in Bellingham on March 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:00pm at Moles Farewell Tributes - Bayview Chapel, in Bellingham, with reception to follow. For more of Ed's life story, and to share your memories, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 19, 2019