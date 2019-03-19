Edward J. Wahl

Edward J. Wahl, age 78, passed away at home in Bellingham on March 13, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 12:00pm at Moles Farewell Tributes - Bayview Chapel, in Bellingham, with reception to follow. For more of Ed's life story, and to share your memories, please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Moles Farewell Tributes-Bellingham
2465 Lakeway Drive
Bellingham, WA 98229
(360) 733-0510
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
