Edward Leon Gassman of Everson, died at Hospice House in Bellingham on July 1, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born Edward Leon Telling to John (Homer) Telling and Joyce (Lapinsky) Telling in Bozeman Montana, on April 16th, 1953. He was the oldest of six children. Brother to Roxanne Telling, John Telling, Tim (Heidi) Telling, Raymond (Sheila) Gassman, and Lytle!! Faith Telling who died as an infant. His parents later divorced, and he was adopted by his step father Ron Gassman when the family moved to Washington. Ed loved Montana and talked often about moving back there. He was a true outdoorsman and happiest when he was fishing, hunting, working in his yard, or caring for his animals especially his dogs. Ed spent many hours with his sister Roxanne working on wood projects, one of his favorites being wooden airplanes. As a high school student, Ed drew up blueprints for a house that was built in Everson. He was employed for over thirty years as a shipper for SELCO Lumber Mill in Everson_ Ed was proceeded in death by his second wife Sherry, his mother Joyce, his grandparents John and Gerdine Telling and Leon and Mary Lapinsky, and his sister Lynelle. He is survived by his wife Charlotte Gassman, father Homer Telling of Townsend Montana, all his siblings except Lynell, children Jason (Holly) Gassman, Justin (Andrea) Gassman, stepson Leon Bartelds, daughter Laura Gassman, numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. There will be no memorial service according to Ed's wishes,

