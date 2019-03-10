Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edwin Andrew Fredeen. View Sign

Edwin Andrew Fredeen (Eddie) beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, classmate and friend, died on March 3, 2019 at the age of 83. Ed was born in Bellingham, WA on May 14, 1935 to Carl and Inez (Breckenridge) Fredeen. His earliest memories are of picnics and potlucks with his two sisters, parents and large gatherings of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. As a boy, he developed a passion for cars and extended road-trips that he never outgrew. He graduated from Auburn Adventist Academy in 1954 and remained an active member of the alumni association. He excelled in sales and as a general contractor - building both spec and custom homes including his own home in Ferndale which was the scene of many family events and multi-generational Christmas celebrations since 1973. On April 3, 1976 Ed married Bonnie Fischer, who remained in his heart and by his side ever since. After retirement, Ed and Bonnie enjoyed spending time in Arizona most winters as well as their annual (sometimes twice a year) cruise to Alaska. One memorable inside passage cruise in 2007, Ed and Bonnie took his sister, all three daughters, their husbands and kids with him. Ed smiled the entire week. He rarely missed a school play, spelling bee, concert or sporting event that involved any of his kids or grandkids, and took great pride that he was present for the inaugural Disneyland, zoo, or circus experiences for two generations. Eddie will forever be known for his huge slightly lop-sided grin and his never-ending supply of corny jokes. He was a friend to all - and loved to invite people over for a spontaneous meal, a giant bowl of popcorn or "awful waffles". He initiated most family reunions and kept his sprawling extended family connected with regular phone calls. Ed was preceded in death by his parents and sister Maxine (Snow). He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Bonnie (Fischer) Fredeen, sister Karen (O'Dell), three daughters: Cheryl (Ron) Burden; Loni (Dennis) Rahm, and Brittany (James) Eyer, 9 grandchildren (Jason, Nicole, Jenna, Kacie, Jesse, Hunter, Matty, Danny and Willie) and 5 great-grandchildren (Andy, Caleb, Kellan, Eva and Edith). A celebration of life will be scheduled for this summer. Memorials in Ed's name may be made to

