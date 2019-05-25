Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Egbert Maas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Egbert Maas passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 95 in the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden, Washington. Egbert was born on January 21, 1924 to John and Laura (Kuipers) Maas in New Holland, South Dakota. Laura had emigrated from Holland as a young lady and took a job helping John care for Egbert’s four half-siblings (a term never used by Egbert) after the loss of John’s first wife in the flu epidemic of 1918. John and Laura fell in love, married, and Egbert was born a little over a year later. Laura died of an acute brain disease fifty days later and Egbert was raised in the home of a neighbor family, the Vander Zees, for his first five years. Egbert attended school in New Holland for nine years, more than enough schooling according to his dad. They farmed together until his dad shut down the farm in 1944 and Egbert moved west to Eagle Butte, South Dakota. He worked as a farm hand on several farms and also as a mechanic at Eagle Butte Motors. Most importantly he met Burdena (Tootie) VanderPol whom he married on October 4, 1946. They eventually followed the migration of the VanderPol family to Lynden. Egbert worked as shop foreman for eight years at Sussex Motors until in 1955 he and his brother-in-law Gerrit VanderPol purchased a Mobil station, which was the start of VanderPol & Maas. The business grew into a highly successful car and truck repair service still operating in Lynden. Egbert and Tootie had two children – Laurie Maas Kok who passed away in December 1980, and Loren Maas. Egbert’s life was one of service – to his Lord, his family, his church, and his community. He was a tireless lay pastor, teaching and preaching God’s word well into his nineties. He served in leadership positions in his church, was a Lynden city councilman for twenty years, and its mayor for twelve years. As a businessman he was noted for his mechanical skills, his integrity, and his dedication to his customers. Egbert was extremely devoted to his wife Tootie and a tender caretaker to her in her final days. He will be remembered as a beloved father, grandfather and uncle. Egbert’s family would like to give special thanks and recognition to the staff and residents of Lynden Manor where he lived for nine years, to the staff of the Christian Health Care Center and Whatcom Hospice who cared for him in his final days, and especially to Dad and Mom’s loving household helper of 20 years, Susan Strauser. Egbert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his daughter Laurie Maas Kok, and his wife Tootie. He is survived by his son Loren (Nancy) Maas of Kennewick, grandson Ryan (Lucretia) Maas of Sacramento, grandson Matthew (Jenny) Maas of Chicago, granddaughter Tanya Kok (Jayson) Thayne of Rexburg, ID, grandson Kevin (Val) Kok of Bothell, and eleven great-grandchildren – Felix, Judah, Lydia, Cora and Caleb Maas; Spencer, Kaitlyn, Chloe, and Abby Thayne; and Lauren and Ben Kok. Please join family and friends in remembering Egbert at his Graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Monumenta Cemetery followed by a 3 p.m. Memorial service at Third Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Allen Likkel officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Egbert Maas passed away on May 12, 2019 at the age of 95 in the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden, Washington. Egbert was born on January 21, 1924 to John and Laura (Kuipers) Maas in New Holland, South Dakota. Laura had emigrated from Holland as a young lady and took a job helping John care for Egbert’s four half-siblings (a term never used by Egbert) after the loss of John’s first wife in the flu epidemic of 1918. John and Laura fell in love, married, and Egbert was born a little over a year later. Laura died of an acute brain disease fifty days later and Egbert was raised in the home of a neighbor family, the Vander Zees, for his first five years. Egbert attended school in New Holland for nine years, more than enough schooling according to his dad. They farmed together until his dad shut down the farm in 1944 and Egbert moved west to Eagle Butte, South Dakota. He worked as a farm hand on several farms and also as a mechanic at Eagle Butte Motors. Most importantly he met Burdena (Tootie) VanderPol whom he married on October 4, 1946. They eventually followed the migration of the VanderPol family to Lynden. Egbert worked as shop foreman for eight years at Sussex Motors until in 1955 he and his brother-in-law Gerrit VanderPol purchased a Mobil station, which was the start of VanderPol & Maas. The business grew into a highly successful car and truck repair service still operating in Lynden. Egbert and Tootie had two children – Laurie Maas Kok who passed away in December 1980, and Loren Maas. Egbert’s life was one of service – to his Lord, his family, his church, and his community. He was a tireless lay pastor, teaching and preaching God’s word well into his nineties. He served in leadership positions in his church, was a Lynden city councilman for twenty years, and its mayor for twelve years. As a businessman he was noted for his mechanical skills, his integrity, and his dedication to his customers. Egbert was extremely devoted to his wife Tootie and a tender caretaker to her in her final days. He will be remembered as a beloved father, grandfather and uncle. Egbert’s family would like to give special thanks and recognition to the staff and residents of Lynden Manor where he lived for nine years, to the staff of the Christian Health Care Center and Whatcom Hospice who cared for him in his final days, and especially to Dad and Mom’s loving household helper of 20 years, Susan Strauser. Egbert was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his daughter Laurie Maas Kok, and his wife Tootie. He is survived by his son Loren (Nancy) Maas of Kennewick, grandson Ryan (Lucretia) Maas of Sacramento, grandson Matthew (Jenny) Maas of Chicago, granddaughter Tanya Kok (Jayson) Thayne of Rexburg, ID, grandson Kevin (Val) Kok of Bothell, and eleven great-grandchildren – Felix, Judah, Lydia, Cora and Caleb Maas; Spencer, Kaitlyn, Chloe, and Abby Thayne; and Lauren and Ben Kok. Please join family and friends in remembering Egbert at his Graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Monumenta Cemetery followed by a 3 p.m. Memorial service at Third Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Allen Likkel officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Published in Bellingham Herald on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close