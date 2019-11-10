Eilo Frank Mariotto 101 yrs old passed away Nov 2, 2019. He lived in Whatcom County for most of his life. Graduated from Mt Baker High School in 1937. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He lived at the Parkway Chateau Solstice since 2012 until his death. He is survived by his sister, Cecelia Glidden, Seattle. His sons Alan Hetterly (Nancy) and Lee Hetterly, his daughters Cheri Mariotto, and Randi Hueston (Ken). At his request there will be no services.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 10, 2019