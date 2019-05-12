Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Beth Bakke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Beth Bakke was born September 19, 1939, in Stanwood, Washington, to Ralph and Lillian Dalseg. She grew up at the family farm on Conway Hill and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957. She attended Seattle Pacific College and graduated from the University of Washington in June, 1962, with a B.S. in Nursing. Elaine married Gordon Bakke in August, 1962. Together they attended Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland, Oregon, in preparation to serve as missionaries with the Africa Evangelical Fellowship. After Gordon’s training in aviation mechanics in Oklahoma, the couple and their daughter, Janice, left for a remote mission station in Zambia in 1967. For 22 years, Elaine taught nursing students at Mukinge Mission Hospital, in addition to leading Bible classes, playing piano for worship services, hosting mission visitors, and providing administrative support. She cultivated a large vegetable garden and a bounty of tropical fruit. She enjoyed sewing for her growing family, including a son, Greg, and daughter, Sarah. She recently remarked how fulfilling those years had been. In 1989, the family returned from Africa and moved into the Dalseg family home, built by Elaine’s grandmother. In the second phase of her career, Elaine enjoyed working alongside Dr Vanoy Smith and colleagues as a nurse at Dietrich and Smith Clinic in Sedro-Woolley. She made home visits as a parish nurse for Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she also served on the Missions Committee. After retiring in 2006, Elaine continued to host missionary and church friends, and family. She worked closely with the staff and students of Mission Aviation Training Academy in Arlington, where Gordon was Executive Director. She loved visiting her grandchildren, Hannah and Gunnar, in Pennsylvania. She flew in a Cessna 182 with Gordon to Alaska to minister at a Bible camp at Kako Retreat Center. She also traveled to Italy to hear Sarah sing in cathedrals with Schola Antiquae Vocis, and to Denmark and Norway to visit relatives. Elaine died peacefully at home on May 1, 2019, after being treated for cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gordon, and their three children: Janice Bakke of Conway, Greg Bakke (fiancée Erin Naylor) of York, PA, Sarah (Nils) Knudsen of Winthrop, WA; grandchildren Hannah Bakke and Gunnar Bakke; brothers: Roger (Marilyn) Dalseg, Raymond (Doretta) Dalseg, Ralph, Jr. (Gwen) Dalseg, Don (Kathy) Dalseg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1515 East College Way, Mount Vernon, WA, followed by a graveside service at Saxon Cemetery, 1236 Bowman Road, Acme, WA. Memorial donations may be made to Mission Aviation Training Academy, P.O. Box 3655, Arlington, WA 98223 (

Elaine Beth Bakke was born September 19, 1939, in Stanwood, Washington, to Ralph and Lillian Dalseg. She grew up at the family farm on Conway Hill and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1957. She attended Seattle Pacific College and graduated from the University of Washington in June, 1962, with a B.S. in Nursing. Elaine married Gordon Bakke in August, 1962. Together they attended Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland, Oregon, in preparation to serve as missionaries with the Africa Evangelical Fellowship. After Gordon’s training in aviation mechanics in Oklahoma, the couple and their daughter, Janice, left for a remote mission station in Zambia in 1967. For 22 years, Elaine taught nursing students at Mukinge Mission Hospital, in addition to leading Bible classes, playing piano for worship services, hosting mission visitors, and providing administrative support. She cultivated a large vegetable garden and a bounty of tropical fruit. She enjoyed sewing for her growing family, including a son, Greg, and daughter, Sarah. She recently remarked how fulfilling those years had been. In 1989, the family returned from Africa and moved into the Dalseg family home, built by Elaine’s grandmother. In the second phase of her career, Elaine enjoyed working alongside Dr Vanoy Smith and colleagues as a nurse at Dietrich and Smith Clinic in Sedro-Woolley. She made home visits as a parish nurse for Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she also served on the Missions Committee. After retiring in 2006, Elaine continued to host missionary and church friends, and family. She worked closely with the staff and students of Mission Aviation Training Academy in Arlington, where Gordon was Executive Director. She loved visiting her grandchildren, Hannah and Gunnar, in Pennsylvania. She flew in a Cessna 182 with Gordon to Alaska to minister at a Bible camp at Kako Retreat Center. She also traveled to Italy to hear Sarah sing in cathedrals with Schola Antiquae Vocis, and to Denmark and Norway to visit relatives. Elaine died peacefully at home on May 1, 2019, after being treated for cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Gordon, and their three children: Janice Bakke of Conway, Greg Bakke (fiancée Erin Naylor) of York, PA, Sarah (Nils) Knudsen of Winthrop, WA; grandchildren Hannah Bakke and Gunnar Bakke; brothers: Roger (Marilyn) Dalseg, Raymond (Doretta) Dalseg, Ralph, Jr. (Gwen) Dalseg, Don (Kathy) Dalseg; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1515 East College Way, Mount Vernon, WA, followed by a graveside service at Saxon Cemetery, 1236 Bowman Road, Acme, WA. Memorial donations may be made to Mission Aviation Training Academy, P.O. Box 3655, Arlington, WA 98223 ( www.mata-usa.org ). Published in Bellingham Herald on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close