Elaine Arkell, age 85, passed away in Bellingham on July 3, 2019. She was born April 29, 1934 in Regina, Saskatchewan to Clarence and Katherine Derby. Elaine had a great sense of humor and loved to kid around. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Arkell and her granddaughter Brandyn Kobelka. Elaine is survived by her children, Rhonda, Ronald, Darlene and Leanne, grandchildren Sydney, Nathan, Tanya, Rodney and Jordan, great-grandchildren Dayton, Sydney and Henry, sisters Leone and Sandra, and many loving relatives and friends. On Tuesday, July 16th visitation will be held at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway St. in Bellingham from 10 AM-12 PM, followed by a 1 PM graveside service at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Drive in Ferndale. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on July 12, 2019