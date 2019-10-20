Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Westhoff. View Sign Service Information GILLIES FUNERAL HOME, INC - Lynden 202 FRONT ST Lynden , WA 98264 (360)-354-4428 Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine Westhoff, cherished wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by those who loved her beyond words. After years of suffering from dementia, her last breath came peacefully, and with faithful acceptance. Elaine was born on February 9, 1945 in Vancouver, Canada, to Margaret and Earl Croisdale. She and her older brother Jim enjoyed a childhood full of swimming and playing games at Jublilee Park where her brother always included her in all activities. After graduating from Abbotsford Senior in 1963, she attended Vancouver Community College where she earned her degree in Early Childhood Education, a passion she continued throughout her life. She married Donald Westhoff in 1973, and moved to Ferndale, Washington in 1974. She thrived as a homemaker, and honored her role as mother to Mark, Vicki, and Kami above all else. Every morning she woke her children with a bright smile, a sweet voice, and welcomed them to a healthy breakfast. She filled their home with the scent of chocolate chip cookies, the sound of her piano playing and singing, and the warmth of homemade blankets and quilts. She supported her children in all their hobbies, challenges, heartbreaks, and triumphs. In 1985 she began volunteering with the American Red Cross, where she enjoyed working with teenagers and connecting families during times of crisis. After ten years at the Red Cross, she began working at the Ferndale Record Journal, which then became a common meeting place for her daughters and their friends. Everyone knew they’d find a friendly smile and warm hug from Elaine, no matter the time or place. Of all her achievements, Elaine was most proud of her grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. In addition to caring for them while their parents worked, she loved knitting them hats, sewing summer dresses for her granddaughters, painting and baking with them, and simply snuggling them with the best hugs in the world. Elaine loved to travel around the Pacific Northwest with her husband, especially the Washington and Oregon Coast. They met many wonderful people on their travels, including special friends Marilyn and Gordy Delanoy. Elaine was a devout Christian who, after a long search, found acceptance and joy at Cornwall Church. Singing was another love of hers, and their choir welcomed her into a lovely, supportive community. She shared her love of Cornwall with her husband, who continues to serve as a Greeter, always welcoming fellow parishioners with a friendly smile and warm handshake. As her health declined, her family rallied around her. Her husband Don was her most faithful supporter, visiting her at her care center nearly every day, with her favorite snacks and unwavering loyalty. Even while suffering the brutal effects of dementia, Elaine won over her caregivers with her sense of humor, kindness, and sweet and generous demeanor. Her family is eternally grateful for their thoughtfulness and commitment to making her all her days as pleasant as possible. Special thanks to Alyssa, Dominic, Emily D., Emily F., Jade, Jasper, and Sage, who loved and respected her unrelentingly, and supported her family in their most heartbroken moments. Elaine is survived by her husband, Don Westhoff, daughters Kami Westhoff and Vicki Flaherty (Westhoff), son Mark Westhoff, brother Jim Croisdale, loyal sons-in-law Tony Flaherty and Michael Jaquish, and adored grandchildren, Cody, Kyler, Braydon, Kegan, Scarlet, Brielle, and Evelyn. Memorials can be made to the at

Elaine Westhoff, cherished wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, surrounded by those who loved her beyond words. After years of suffering from dementia, her last breath came peacefully, and with faithful acceptance. Elaine was born on February 9, 1945 in Vancouver, Canada, to Margaret and Earl Croisdale. She and her older brother Jim enjoyed a childhood full of swimming and playing games at Jublilee Park where her brother always included her in all activities. After graduating from Abbotsford Senior in 1963, she attended Vancouver Community College where she earned her degree in Early Childhood Education, a passion she continued throughout her life. She married Donald Westhoff in 1973, and moved to Ferndale, Washington in 1974. She thrived as a homemaker, and honored her role as mother to Mark, Vicki, and Kami above all else. Every morning she woke her children with a bright smile, a sweet voice, and welcomed them to a healthy breakfast. She filled their home with the scent of chocolate chip cookies, the sound of her piano playing and singing, and the warmth of homemade blankets and quilts. She supported her children in all their hobbies, challenges, heartbreaks, and triumphs. In 1985 she began volunteering with the American Red Cross, where she enjoyed working with teenagers and connecting families during times of crisis. After ten years at the Red Cross, she began working at the Ferndale Record Journal, which then became a common meeting place for her daughters and their friends. Everyone knew they’d find a friendly smile and warm hug from Elaine, no matter the time or place. Of all her achievements, Elaine was most proud of her grandchildren, whom she absolutely adored. In addition to caring for them while their parents worked, she loved knitting them hats, sewing summer dresses for her granddaughters, painting and baking with them, and simply snuggling them with the best hugs in the world. Elaine loved to travel around the Pacific Northwest with her husband, especially the Washington and Oregon Coast. They met many wonderful people on their travels, including special friends Marilyn and Gordy Delanoy. Elaine was a devout Christian who, after a long search, found acceptance and joy at Cornwall Church. Singing was another love of hers, and their choir welcomed her into a lovely, supportive community. She shared her love of Cornwall with her husband, who continues to serve as a Greeter, always welcoming fellow parishioners with a friendly smile and warm handshake. As her health declined, her family rallied around her. Her husband Don was her most faithful supporter, visiting her at her care center nearly every day, with her favorite snacks and unwavering loyalty. Even while suffering the brutal effects of dementia, Elaine won over her caregivers with her sense of humor, kindness, and sweet and generous demeanor. Her family is eternally grateful for their thoughtfulness and commitment to making her all her days as pleasant as possible. Special thanks to Alyssa, Dominic, Emily D., Emily F., Jade, Jasper, and Sage, who loved and respected her unrelentingly, and supported her family in their most heartbroken moments. Elaine is survived by her husband, Don Westhoff, daughters Kami Westhoff and Vicki Flaherty (Westhoff), son Mark Westhoff, brother Jim Croisdale, loyal sons-in-law Tony Flaherty and Michael Jaquish, and adored grandchildren, Cody, Kyler, Braydon, Kegan, Scarlet, Brielle, and Evelyn. Memorials can be made to the at www.DementiaSociety.org/donate . Elaine's memorial service will be at the Squalicum Boathouse on Friday, October 25, at 3 pm. Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.