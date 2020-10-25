Elaine Wolf
October 16, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - On Friday, October 16th (Alma) Elaine Wolf passed away peacefully in Bellingham, WA. She was born August 22nd, 1935 in Dayton, WA to Orie Fletcher and Lela Winnet Fletcher. She was the youngest of six growing up with two older sisters and three older brothers. Her love for her family always ran deep, spending her formative years living with her sister Leora in Pullman, WA; helping to raise her niece and three nephews.
She married James Russell on June 13, 1954 and together in Walla Walla, WA they had three daughters, Suanne Baker (Tenino, WA), Deborah Lewis (Las Vegas, NV), and preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Russell (June 30th, 1960-Nov 1st, 1976). They loved gathering with their family in Dayton, WA spending countless days at the family ranch near Starbuck, Washington. She later remarried to Silvan Wolf on April 5, 1982. He loved her dearly and always referred to her as his Queen Bee. He preceded her in death.
In 1990, she moved to Bellingham, WA and became a real estate agent with John L. Scott and later Re-Max. The perfect job for someone who loved people as much as her. She lived with her daughter, Suanne, and helped raise her grandchildren Tyler Baker (Ferndale, WA), Casey Baker (Bellingham, WA), and Kristin Baker (Seattle, WA) while jumping on the train to Portland as often as she could to visit her grandchildren Heidi Lewis (Portland, OR) and Monica Lewis (Vancouver, WA). They were her greatest joy in life and she always made her love and support known each day. That joy grew even bigger when her great grandchildren, Quinn Baker and Mia Baker, joined the world.
"We are so fortunate to have had a grandma so active in our lives. From cheering us on in the stands at sport games, to the "just checking in on you" phone calls, the countless rounds of cards, and the endless fishsticks we got when she was babysitting (whether we wanted them or not)…She was always there. Always present. Always in support, and forever our beloved Grizzma"
She was a friend to everyone she met, radiating a genuine care for the people around her (there was a lot of them ?). She was always effortlessly and unequivocally herself, a breath of fresh air, and a constant example that you are enough just the way you are.
In the beginning and in the end, she was a fierce lover of her people and an endless light to everyone she met. She will be dearly missed by so many. As a friend said, "If you emulate her, you will surely have a wonderful life".
She will be laid to rest in Walla Walla, WA next to her daughter Sandra. No services will be held at this time but we invite you to share a note, memories, and photos here: https://www.tributeboard.com/boards/B59rztng/elaine-wolf