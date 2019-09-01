Eldon J. Kahny, age 95, died Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Everson, Washington. He was preceded in death in 2011 by his wife of 60 years, Emily (Kerkman) Kahny, and is survived by daughters Joan Yoder (Alan) and Marilyn Sippy (Martin), son James Kahny (Doray), four grandchildren Jeff and Chris Yoder and Lauren and Ryan Sippy, and his sister Dyann Alexander (Dick). Born in Pierce, Nebraska to Frank and Emma (Kolterman) Kahny, he was raised in Nebraska and Springfield, Oregon. A graduate of Springfield High School, Eldon served honorably in the US Army during World War II. He worked for the JC Penney Company for 37 years and retired in Lodi, California in 1984. He had been a resident of Everson for twelve years. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bellingham, and the Lynden Senior Center. Burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at his daughter’s home in Everson. Please call Sig’s (360-656-5459) for Service information. Please share your thoughts and memories online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com. Location information can also be found on the website.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Sept. 1, 2019