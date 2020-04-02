Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eldora "Dodo" Beard. View Sign Service Information Westford Funeral Home & Cremation 1301 Broadway Bellingham , WA 98225 (360)-734-1717 Send Flowers Obituary

Eldora Beard, age 94, passed away at home in Shelton, WA on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born April 24, 1925 in Bellingham, WA to Edward and Ann (Alderson) Herrmann. She graduated from Bellingham High School in 1943. DoDo married William F. “Bill” Beard on August 16, 1946. DoDo was a devoted wife and dearly loved her family. She worked as a bookkeeper for her family business, Towner Printing, and cleaned house for many people in later years. DoDo was a 35-year volunteer with St. Joseph Hospital where she worked in the gift shop and gave hospital tours and she was an active member of Mary Knight Auxiliary. She enjoyed embroidery, crocheting and gardening. She lived joyously and compassionately, sharing her humor, pies and cross-stitched tea towels with friends, family members, and for church fundraisers. DoDo was a longtime member of Assumption and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches in Bellingham, and later attended St. Edward Catholic Church when she moved to be with her daughter Penny in Shelton, WA. DoDo was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 1974. She is survived by her daughters Becky Walstad of Bellingham and Penny (Randy) Walden of Shelton, WA, grandson Andy Walden-Montoya (Mauro), granddaughter Kelly Hambleton and her children Phoebe and Lewis, and many loving relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests supporting Providence Hospice, 413 Lilly Road NE, Olympia, WA 98506, (360) 493-7981. DoDo will be buried next to her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ferndale. A service to honor DoDo will be held at a later date. You may share memories with the family at

