Eleanor Irene (Wennes) Trottner, age 97, passed away in Bellingham on June 12, 2020. A celebration of her life will take place in Bellingham at a later time, when it is safer to travel and to gather. In lieu of flowers she requested that donations be made to the Bellingham Bank. For Eleanor’s full obituary, and to share memories, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com