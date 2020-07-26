Eleanor Luverne Flanders-Creek, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 21, 2020 in Bellingham, Washington. She was born July 8, 1925 in Sioux City, Iowa, to Carl and Tillie Nehls. Eleanor graduated from Western Washington State College, worked as an elementary school librarian and was involved in the local square dancing and quilting communities. She is preceded in death by husbands Mark W. Flanders and Billy Creek Sr. She is survived by her children Terry Wilson Flanders, Stanley Neil Flanders, Lisa Rae Flanders, Mark Jay Flanders, and Sandy Lea (Creek) Pilkey, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Wed. July 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Greenacres Memorial Park (5700 Northwest Dr. Ferndale, WA). Please share your memories of Eleanor at molesfarewelltributes.com
.