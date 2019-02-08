Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor M. Dowd. View Sign

Eleanor was born in and loved New York. Eleanor moved to Bellingham in 1969, and learned to love it just as much. She was a member of Assumption Church where she served as a lector, a Eucharistic minister to the sick, and was involved with RCIA. She loved reading, gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. Eleanor was a diehard Mariners fan and was elated when Edgar Martinez was elected to the Hall of Fame! She was a beloved wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, but most of all she was our best friend, teacher and role model. Eleanor passed away peacefully at Whatcom Hospice House, where her last days and her passing were beautiful. Donations in Eleanor's name may be made to Whatcom Hospice House. A special thanks to Eleanor's granddaughter and caregiver Hillary Gates, who has cared for her over the last several years. A private family gathering will be held. You may share memories with the family at

