Elene Patricia Mitchell, age 92, of Bellingham passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Bellingham. A celebration of her life will be held Monday, December 2, 2019, 2:00 PM at Northwest Baptist Church, 3545 Northwest Ave., Bellingham, WA 98225 with Pastor Ryan Jensema officiating. Private family graveside service will be at Greenacres Cemetery in Ferndale. Please share your thoughts and memories of Elene online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com family suggests memorials be made to Northwest Baptist Church.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Nov. 21, 2019