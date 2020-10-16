Eleni Zourkos
September 18, 1939 - October 14, 2020
Bellingham, Washington - Eleni Zourkos, age 81, passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham on October 14, 2020. She was born September 18, 1939 in Lamia, Greece. Eleni was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and for 32 years Eleni and her family owned and operated Eleni's Restaurant. Eleni enjoyed travel and returned to Greece every couple of years. She also traveled to Asia and the Middle East. Eleni was funny, warm, outgoing, and energetic. She will be dearly missed. Eleni was preceded in death by sons George Zourkos and Nick Zourkos and grandson Brian Meeks. She is survived by her loving husband Jim Zourkos, son David (wife Nia) Zourkos, seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, sister Mary (Bill) Niotis and their children Kathy and George, and many loving relatives and friends in Greece and the U.S. Memorial donations may be made to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church or the PeaceHealth St. Joseph Cancer Center. A family service will be held at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, followed by burial at Bayview Cemetery. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com
.
