Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Chapin. View Sign

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Quinn Chapin of Bellingham, WA, passed away at the age of 83 on Monday evening at her home. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Betty was born and raised a farm girl (although a tomboy) in De Graff, MN before relocating to Bellingham in 1965. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and helped all those she came across in need. Betty is survived and will be missed by her brother Pete Quinn, eight of her children, and the generations that followed them. A visitation will be Sunday, March 31st from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Westford Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Monday, April 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a reception in the parish hall. Burial at Greenacres Memorial Park. You my view the complete obituary and share memories at

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Quinn Chapin of Bellingham, WA, passed away at the age of 83 on Monday evening at her home. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Betty was born and raised a farm girl (although a tomboy) in De Graff, MN before relocating to Bellingham in 1965. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and helped all those she came across in need. Betty is survived and will be missed by her brother Pete Quinn, eight of her children, and the generations that followed them. A visitation will be Sunday, March 31st from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Westford Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Monday, April 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a reception in the parish hall. Burial at Greenacres Memorial Park. You my view the complete obituary and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Westford Funeral Home & Cremation

1301 Broadway

Bellingham , WA 98225

(360) 734-1717 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close