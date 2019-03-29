Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Quinn Chapin of Bellingham, WA, passed away at the age of 83 on Monday evening at her home. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family. Betty was born and raised a farm girl (although a tomboy) in De Graff, MN before relocating to Bellingham in 1965. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and helped all those she came across in need. Betty is survived and will be missed by her brother Pete Quinn, eight of her children, and the generations that followed them. A visitation will be Sunday, March 31st from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Westford Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am, Monday, April 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by a reception in the parish hall. Burial at Greenacres Memorial Park. You my view the complete obituary and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Chapin.
Westford Funeral Home & Cremation
1301 Broadway
Bellingham, WA 98225
(360) 734-1717
Published in Bellingham Herald on Mar. 29, 2019