Betsy Wilson, age 87, passed away peacefully at home in Bellingham, WA on Monday, January 6, 2019. She was born October 24, 1932 in Newark, NJ to Francis and Virginia (Rodman) Reed. Betsy grew up in West Orange, NJ, earned her BA and MA at Wheelock College. She moved to Bellingham, WA in 1995. She was a preschool teacher and a child life specialist. Betsy was also the Founder and Director of “Let’s Face It USA”, an organization that helped those with facial difference. She enjoyed building community through her many friendships. She will be remembered for her a lifelong focus on education, welcoming strangers into any group, and helping us see the person behind the face. She is survived by her three children, David (wife MaryJane) Wilson, Lee (wife Leslie) Wilson and Cicely Wilson, grandchildren Kate Wilson (fiancée Brandon Somers), Ivy Wilson and Peter Wilson, former husband Jack Wilson, and many loving relatives and friends. Betsy was preceded in death by her sister Mary Caroline Hopkins. Memorials in Betsy’s name may be made to Northwest Youth Services (nwys.org), Our TreeHouse (our-treehouse.org), Whatcom Hospice (whatcomhospice.org), or St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (stpaulsbellingham.org). The memorial service will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 11 AM on Saturday, February 8. A reception will follow at the church. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Jan. 16, 2020