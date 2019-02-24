Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Elizabeth Reosti Jacobson died at home in Bellingham, WA on 2/13/2019 after a sudden illness. Born 12/28/1927 into a large, loving family. Liz spent a childhood that was materially impoverished but rich in the values that came to define her. Her parents, both Italian immigrants, taught the importance of hard work, family, education, charity, and inclusion. These lessons provided a blueprint for Liz's life, which she embellished with her own warmth, instinctive empathy, and an irrepressible capacity for gratitude and joy. While working at Detroit Receiving hospital, her vibrant beauty attracted the attention of a tall, serious, heart surgeon. She married Lyle Jacobson in May of 1954, spending the next 64 years making an Italian of him, and cancelling his vote in every election until Obama's. Together, they raised three girls who they lavished with love and opportunity, insisting that their achievements were only limited by their aspirations. During this time, Liz fed and nurtured surgical residents and their families from all over the world, created a beautifully decorated home, planted wildflowers and studied Ikebana, made her yard a bird sanctuary, and served as a girl scout leader, a Sunday school teacher, and a formidable parent advocate for her children. Amidst the turbulent 60s and 70s, she was also a passionate voice for civil rights, the Equal Rights amendment, and against the Vietnam war. Inspired by the women's movement, Liz eventually felt empowered to get the college education that she had always yearned for. Never content with a B, Liz graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oakland University in 1981 with a degree in Human Resources and Development. At the age of 54, Liz embarked on a second career, working as a juvenile probation officer until she was 82. It was a job she loved and wished she could do forever. Liz was tough but believed in the inherent worth and potential of every child she supervised. Presenting her with the "probation officer of the year" award, her boss described her as "the grandmother every child deserved, one who gave you books, encouraged and supported you, but also told you to get up, get out of bed, get in the shower because you will go to school today!" Even after her retirement, Liz was routinely approached by former "probationers" who thanked her for saving their lives. Until the end of her life, Liz spoke of her work with passion, and proudly showed her peace officer badge to everyone she met. Liz and Lyle moved from Detroit to Santa Rosa, California in 1987, about the time they were gifted with their first grandchild. They went on to have 7, all of whom they loved unconditionally and indulged fervently. Liz sent them Easter baskets and Halloween costumes and "just because" notes, extolled their virtues and inflated their accomplishments, rode rollercoasters and worked crossword puzzles with them. She made each grandchild feel loved and cherished all the days of her life, greeting them always with delighted laughter. In her later years, despite illness and great loss, Liz remained radiant with joy. She expressed gratitude volubly and regularly, and never left her family without exclaiming, "you have no idea how much I love you." We do, of course, because we loved her equally and without measure. Liz was preceded in death by her husband Lyle F. Jacobson, her daughter Elizabeth Jacobson, and her grandson Joseph McClenahan as well as by her siblings Horace Reosti, Dorothy Gleicher, and Rosemarie Worden. She is survived by her daughter Margaret Jacobson and husband Richard McClenahan, her daughter Joanne Jacobson and husband Mark Minturn, her grandchildren Andrew McClenahan and partner Kimberly Mayhle, Michael McClenahan, Joe's partner Cristina Wolf, Christina Shahkar, Henry Minturn, Grace Minturn and Megan Minturn as well as by her beloved dog Bella. She is also survived by her sister Florence Steiff, her brother Ronald Reosti, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for both Liz and her husband Lyle Jacobson will be held in the summer. Liz would be honored to have memorials made in her name to the Southern Poverty Law Center, who's work she passionately supported for over 40 years.

