Ellen Corrinne Courtney, age 82, of Lynden passed away on Thursday, February 21st 2019 surrounded by her loving family, just eight weeks after her husband, Foster. Ellen was born in Silvana, Washington to Peter and Bertha (Kraetz) Strotz on April 15, 1936. In 1938, the Strotz family moved to Whatcom County and began dairy farming on the Kelly Road. Ellen attended Harmony School and graduated from Mount Baker High School. Ellen married the love of her life, Foster, on November 6, 1959 and they were married for over 59 years. They raised four children: John, Jill, Julie and James. Family was very important to Ellen and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her kids, grandkids, great grandkids and all her extended family. Ellen and Foster owned, managed, and worked the family Hereford cattle farm, where Ellen spent countless hours in the seat of one of their Allis Chalmers tractors in the hay fields. She loved all her animals; cows, horses, cats, dogs, and birds. She named every cow in our family herd. Ellen loved gardening, especially her large assortment of flowers, in particular her roses. Ellen also loved to knit and made an afghan for every member of the family and many friends. Ellen and Foster enjoyed traveling, and after retirement they traveled to 43 different states and 10 countries. Ellen was a Camp Fire leader, the 4-H leader of the Country Cousins 4-H group for more than three decades, a Boy Scout leader, volunteered her time at the Whatcom County Youth Fair for 30 years and the Northwest Washington Fair, and was an active member of the Lynden VFW Auxiliary post 9301 where she held numerous positions during her tenure, was a member of a bowling league for 25 years, the Lynden Senior Center, the Red Hat Society, the Be Of Service club, the Puget Sound Antique Tractor and Machinery Association, and the Prairie Gold Antique Tractor Association. Ellen was the definition of "Soccer Mom" before the term became popular, without ever owning a minivan. Ellen is survived by her children: John (Karen) Courtney of Lynden, Jill (Mike) Boykin of Everson, Julie (Randy) Waite of Anchorage and James (Lisa) Courtney of Lynden. Nine grandchildren: Teresa (Mike) Stacey, Johnny (Amanda) Courtney, Jordan (Sarah) Waite, Heather Waite, Jeffery Boykin, Paige Courtney, Foster Courtney, McKenna Brock, and Peyton Brock. Four great grandchildren: Hannah McSwain, Braxton, Addison and Beckett Stacey. Join us for a Memorial Service at Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden on Friday March 8th beginning with a Viewing at 12:00 pm and Service at 1:00 pm, followed with a Graveside Service at Greenwood Cemetery, and a Celebration of Life at the Lynden VFW Post. The Courtney family would like to extend a huge Thank You to the staff at the Christian Health Care Center. In honor of Ellen's courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer, memorials/ donations can be made to the /Cancer Research.

