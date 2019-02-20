Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer R. Nymeyer. View Sign

Elmer R. Nymeyer was born to Marinus & Gezina (Gelms) Nymeyer in their home in Lynden, Washington, on July 23, 1929. He was the oldest of six children and was taught the truths of the Christian faith and a strong work ethic as he grew up working on the family farm. He attended Ebenezer Christian School and later graduated from Lynden High School in 1948. After graduating from high school, he began his teaching career. He took a break from teaching to serve his country in the Armed Forces. In 1954, he received his teaching degree from Western Washington University. After receiving his degree, Elmer married Florence Maas, also a teacher, on August 10, 1954. God blessed them with over 64 years of marriage and four children. Elmer taught at Lynden Christian School and Ebenezer Christian School for a total of 39 years and painted houses during the summer months to help put his children through Christian school. After retirement, Elmer continued painting houses which enabled him and Florence to do a lot of traveling, which they both enjoyed. He loved music and was a member of the Lynden Choral Society for 60 years; he also sang with the Hymnsingers, and in the choir at Third Christian Reformed Church. Gardening and working with stained glass were favorite hobbies of his. He enjoyed greeting and playing canasta at the Community Center and was involved with Crossroads Bible Studies for prisoners. He was active in the STARS police enforcement for many years. Elmer loved the Lord and served him faithfully. He was a member of the United Reformed Church of Lynden and residing at Lynden Manor at the time of his death. Surrounded by family members, he entered into glory on February 15, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Florence; sons Brent (Paula) of Billings, Montana; Bruce (Renee) of Dallas, Texas; Bradd (Mary) of Ontario, California; and daughter Brenda (Andy) Cammenga of Midland, Michigan; brothers Marion/"Shorty" (Sylvia); Richard; sister Judy (Doug) Knudsen, all of Lynden; and Esther Noyes of Anacortes; sister-in-law Evelyn Nymeyer of Lynden; Jeanette Bergakker and Lavonne Maas of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Dorothy (Roger) De Haan of Hollandale, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Raymond, grandson Christopher, and several in-laws. A memorial service will be held at the United Reformed Church of Lynden at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23. Memorials can be made to Ebenezer Christian School (9390 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden) or the Lynden United Reformed Church Building Fund (8650 Benson Road, Lynden). Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services

202 FRONT ST

Lynden , WA 98264

