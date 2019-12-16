Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer "Bruce" Worden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bruce, age 83, died peacefully at home in Blaine, WA., with his kids by his side. (a special thank to Hospice for their special care of our beloved father) Dad was the youngest of eleven kids. He is survived by one more brother, Don Worden. He is also survived by his three adult children; Scott, Genee', and Jeff; 3 grandkids; 5 great grandkids- and 1 great, great, granddaughter- as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved you all! A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Blaine, WA. Senior Center at 1pm., on 1/5/20 The address is 763 G St., Blaine, WA. Please bring any photos that you may have to share with the rest of us. It will be a casual potluck "celebration of life." Just simple finger foods and refreshments. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Bruce, age 83, died peacefully at home in Blaine, WA., with his kids by his side. (a special thank to Hospice for their special care of our beloved father) Dad was the youngest of eleven kids. He is survived by one more brother, Don Worden. He is also survived by his three adult children; Scott, Genee', and Jeff; 3 grandkids; 5 great grandkids- and 1 great, great, granddaughter- as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved you all! A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Blaine, WA. Senior Center at 1pm., on 1/5/20 The address is 763 G St., Blaine, WA. Please bring any photos that you may have to share with the rest of us. It will be a casual potluck "celebration of life." Just simple finger foods and refreshments. Looking forward to seeing you all there. Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bellingham Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close