Bruce, age 83, died peacefully at home in Blaine, WA., with his kids by his side. (a special thank to Hospice for their special care of our beloved father) Dad was the youngest of eleven kids. He is survived by one more brother, Don Worden. He is also survived by his three adult children; Scott, Genee', and Jeff; 3 grandkids; 5 great grandkids- and 1 great, great, granddaughter- as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved you all! A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Blaine, WA. Senior Center at 1pm., on 1/5/20 The address is 763 G St., Blaine, WA. Please bring any photos that you may have to share with the rest of us. It will be a casual potluck "celebration of life." Just simple finger foods and refreshments. Looking forward to seeing you all there.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Dec. 16, 2019