Eloise Rhonda Haskins, mother, auntie, Nana and friend, 86, of Bellingham passed away on May 15, 2019. Eloise was born in Portland on September 8, 1932. After graduating Grant High School she attended University of Washington where she met and married Fred Haskins. Moving to Bellingham in 1958 Eloise was active with four young sons and later enjoyed a fulfilling career in the office at The Bon Marche and later Macy's. Eloise is preceded in death by her youngest son, Dwight Haskins; granddaughter Haley Gene-Marie Haskins, her parents, Eugene and Marian Krantz; sister Gilda Wexler and her brother, Raymond Krantz. At her request, there was no funeral service and Eloise was laid to rest with a small family gathering at Bayview Cemetery in Bellingham. Eloise leaves behind her three living sons, Doug Haskins and Dean Haskins (Rose) of Bellingham and Darryl Haskins (Rebecca) of Las Vegas. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Kaylee, Tyler, Cory, Michael, David, Allyson and Alayna, and nephew Eldon.

