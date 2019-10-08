Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elvena M. Isert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elvena M Isert age 93 passed away Monday, September 30, 2019. Her husband Lyle remembers lovingly her fingers were always busy. She loved to do needlecraft, knit and even taught knitting classes at Bellingham Vo-Tec for a time. Elvena was a talented and creative seamstress sewing her children’s clothes and designed custom drapes out of her home. She was hardworking spending the fall canning produce from her large vegetable garden. Elvena was born in Bellingham Washington on May 6, 1926 to parents Christian and Ella (Widmer) Fuscher. She grew up in the Acme area attended Mount Baker High School and went on to work in the shipyards as Rosie the riveter and then for Whitney Fidalgo Fish Cannery. Lyle had his eye on Elvena and saw she and a friend needed a ride. That ride was all Lyle needed to know and they were married November 19, 1947. After 72 years of marriage, together they raised three daughters Janet Peterson (John) of Casper Wyoming, Candis O’Neil (Darby) of Ferndale Washington, and Patti Jo Mower (Dave) of Sequim Washington, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by two sisters Nancy Jackson and Dorothy Handy. Elvena is preceded by her brothers James Fuscher and Fred Fuscher. You are invited to join family and friends for a Memorial service, that will be held at the same church they were married at 71 years ago, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 2 PM at Laurel Baptist Church. Burial preceded at Ten Mile Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

