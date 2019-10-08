Emma Holliday, age 90, passed away peacefully in Bellingham on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born April 8, 1929 in Strongfield, Saskatchewan to Axel and Lena Anderson. Emma graduated from Meridian High School in 1947 and married Jack Holliday later that year. Emma and Jack lived most of their lives in Whatcom County and together raised their three children. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed making quilts. Emma was preceded in death by her husband Jack Holliday in 2003 and siblings Ardis, Delbert, Irwin, Alfred, Ina and Cecil. She is survived by her sons Larry (Terrie) Holliday and Ron Holliday, daughter Kris (Dave) Trott, grandchildren Danelle, Tara, Brian, Shauna, Ronnie, Garrett, Matthew and Julie, 13 great-grandchildren, sister Joyce Morris and many loving relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Whatcom Hospice. A Remembrance Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bellingham on Friday, October 11th at 11 AM. Reception following. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Dave Wagner will be officiating. You may share memories with the family at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Bellingham Herald on Oct. 8, 2019